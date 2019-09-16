Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

September 16, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fake sneakers seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Dandong Customs in northeast China’s Liaoning Province has seized 75 pairs of sneakers suspected of infringing on trademark rights. Relevant rights holders have confirmed that the goods have infringed on the trademark rights of Nike, adidas and Fila. In the first half of this year, China handled 11,500 trademark law violation cases. The country has vowed to speed up the formulation and improvement of relevant standards for identifying counterfeiting, patent, trademark and copyright infringements, strengthen its campaign against intellectual property right violations and impose heavy penalties on all types of breaches.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿