Fake sneakers seized

Dandong Customs in northeast China’s Liaoning Province has seized 75 pairs of sneakers suspected of infringing on trademark rights. Relevant rights holders have confirmed that the goods have infringed on the trademark rights of Nike, adidas and Fila. In the first half of this year, China handled 11,500 trademark law violation cases. The country has vowed to speed up the formulation and improvement of relevant standards for identifying counterfeiting, patent, trademark and copyright infringements, strengthen its campaign against intellectual property right violations and impose heavy penalties on all types of breaches.