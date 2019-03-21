Farm crackdown

Home » Nation

China’s procuratorates will launch a campaign against counterfeit and substandard agricultural supplies, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ruled.

The crackdown will target crimes involving fake and poor-quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizer, veterinary drugs, fodder, feed additives and agricultural machinery, the SPP said. It will focus on areas including rural-urban juncture zones, business and distribution centers for agricultural supplies, as well as breeding and production bases of agricultural products. The SPP requires local procuratorial organs to give targeted suggestions to relevant authorities in a timely manner to help improve social management in rural areas.