Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 21, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Farm crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:15 UTC+8 March 21, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s procuratorates will launch a campaign against counterfeit and substandard agricultural supplies, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ruled.

The crackdown will target crimes involving fake and poor-quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizer, veterinary drugs, fodder, feed additives and agricultural machinery, the SPP said. It will focus on areas including rural-urban juncture zones, business and distribution centers for agricultural supplies, as well as breeding and production bases of agricultural products. The SPP requires local procuratorial organs to give targeted suggestions to relevant authorities in a timely manner to help improve social management in rural areas.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿