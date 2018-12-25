Fighting desertification

Home » Nation

China has seen reduced desertification and increased forest coverage since 1978, thanks to the Three-North Afforestation Program, according to a report released yesterday. TNAP is a national program in the northeast, north and northwest to fight soil erosion and wind-sand damage by planting sand-fixing forests. Over the past 40 years, TNAP has increased forest area by 30.14 million hectares and raised the forest coverage rate from 5.05 percent to 13.57 percent in the regions it covers, said Liu Dongsheng, deputy head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.