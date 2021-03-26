Fire, theft top threats to heritage

Home » Nation

Theft and fire are two of the biggest risks to cultural relics in China as the country steps up supervision and cracks down on crime at cultural sites.

In 2020, authorities carried out nearly 500,000 safety enforcement inspections, according to a report released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday.

A total of 68,295 cases of potential safety hazards were discovered, among which 57,395 were sorted out, accounting for 84.04 percent of the total.

Another 266,000 law enforcement inspections were carried out last year with 590 violations registered. Of the total, 103 involved national-level key cultural heritage protection sites.

Some of the locations inspected included Jinyang Ancient City Site in Taiyuan in north China’s Shanxi Province, and Sanfangqixiang, the historical and cultural block of the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou in southeast China’s Fujian Province.

Violations included irregularities with site operators, illegal excavation of ancient tombs and theft of cultural relics, as well as fire and security risks.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Public Security, the administration last year handled 2,134 cultural relic-related crimes, catching 2,435 suspects.

The crime rate dropped 20.15 percent from a year earlier. More than 31,000 pieces of historical artifacts were also retrieved — almost three times that of 2019.