Fog shrouds east, north
Heavy fog hit many parts of east and north China yesterday, forcing several highways to shut down.
With visibility reduced to less than 200 meters in many places in eastern Shandong Province, dozens of toll stations on more than 10 highways closed or restricted the number of vehicles yesterday morning. In Beijing, a total of eight highways were closed yesterday morning.
