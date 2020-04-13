The story appears on
Page A6
April 13, 2020
Forest fire started by a little boy
The forest fire that recently scorched about 270 hectares in southwest China’s Sichuan Province might have been accidentally started by a boy with a lighter, local authorities said yesterday.
About 2pm on March 28, an 11-year-old boy in Muli County under Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture used a lighter to ignite pine needles and branches to smoke a squirrel out of a hole, police said yesterday.
The fire began to spread and finally broke out into a major blaze at 7:30pm.
The provincial forest fire brigade sent over 600 professional firefighters to aid the local efforts.
The fire was put out on April 6.
