Former CPC official ousted over graft

Home » Nation

A FORMER senior political advisor of northeast China’s Liaoning Province has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the nation’s top anti-graft body announced yesterday.

An investigation found that Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, had sought benefits for others during official selection and appointment procedures, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement.

He breached rules by engaging in profit-making activities and obtaining huge profits.

Li took advantage of his power for personal gain, engaging in power-for-money deals with businessmen and accumulating wealth unscrupulously, according to the statement.

He also used his positions to seek benefits for others in business operations and obtain huge amounts of money and gifts in exchange.

Li severely breached Party discipline and has been involved in serious violations of duty-related laws, and is suspected of taking bribes, the statement read.

His illicit gains shall be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution.