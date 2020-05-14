The story appears on
May 14, 2020
Related News
Former shipbuilding firm’s boss probed
THE ex-boss of one of China’s largest shipbuilding conglomerates and former head of its aircraft carrier development program is under investigation by the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog.
Hu Wenming, who retired as chairman of the state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation in August 2019, is suspected of “serious violations of law and discipline,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said late on Tuesday.
Prior to becoming chairman and Communist Party secretary of CSIC, Hu gained decades of experience in the aviation industry, where he worked for several state-owned military aircraft manufacturers.
In his former roles, Hu oversaw the development of the Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, as well as its second, the Shandong, and the Chengdu J-10 fighter jet which launched in 1998.
CSIC was heavily involved in the research, development and manufacturing of military vessels, including for the People’s Liberation Army.
Two other senior CSIC figures have also been punished by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection for similar corruption-related offenses in the past three years.
