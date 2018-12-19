Fossil research reveals origin of flowers

Home » Nation

Scientists have found new evidence of the world’s earliest flower from fossils unearthed in the eastern city of Nanjing.

They date the origin of flowering plants to 174 million years ago, or the Early Jurassic period.

An international research team led by scientists from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology studied the specimens, which contain 198 individual flowers preserved on 34 slabs. They named the flower, which has four to five petals and looks like modern plum blossom, Nanjinganthus.

The research pushed the origin of flowering plants 50 million years back. Previously available fossils suggested flowering plants appeared about 125 million years ago in the Cretaceous period, an era during which many insects such as bees appeared.

The Early Jurassic is known as the period in which dinosaurs dominated the planet.

Wang Xin, a researcher at the institute, said the abundance of specimens with flowers preserved in different states and details allow researchers to dissect the features unique to a true flower — ovules or seeds enclosed inside an ovary.

There are more than 300,000 varieties of flowering plants on the planet.

“It is incredible to make the fossil discovery in such a modern city,” said Fu Qiang, a researcher at the institute, who was the first to discover the fossils in Nanjing in 2016. The scientists hope further investigation will lead to more insights into the pathway of flowering plants.

The research program included scientists from the University of Vigo in Spain and the Queensland Herbarium in Australia. The paper on the research was published yesterday by the British life science journal of eLife.