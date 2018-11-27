Foundations laid for halting carbon emissions’ rise

Home » Nation

CHINA has laid a solid foundation for fulfilling its pledge to halt the rise in carbon dioxide emissions by around 2030, Xie Zhenhua, the country’s special representative for climate change affairs, said yesterday.

By 2017, China’s carbon intensity, or the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, had dropped about 46 percent from 2005 levels, meeting the target of a 40-45 percent drop by 2020, Xie said.

The share of renewable energy in China’s primary energy consumption stood at 13.8 percent at the end of last year, Xie said. “Although there is still some distance from the goal of 15 percent, the target will definitely be met by 2020.”

By the end of last year, China had raised the forest stock volume by 2.1 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, meeting the goal of a 1.3-billion-cubic-meter increase by 2020, he added.

“With these goals met, a very solid foundation has been laid for meeting the target of halting the increase of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and even accomplishing that sooner than planned,” Xie said.

China will remain steadfast and active in addressing climate change and implementing the Paris Agreement, according to Xie, making the remarks before the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland, next month.

China’s carbon trading saw transaction value hit more than 6 billion yuan (US$865 million) since June 2013, with traded emission quotas exceeding 270 million tons.

“Carbon emission declined both in intensity and amount in the pilot carbon trading areas,” said Li Gao, a senior official of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

“The carbon market has fulfilled its role in controlling greenhouse gas emissions and promoting low-carbon development,” Li added.

The National Development and Reform Commission launched a nationwide carbon emissions trading system in the power generation industry in December.

Li said China will advance the construction of carbon trading market step by step and gradually expand industries, trading entities and categories that participate in the carbon market.

The carbon emissions trading system was initiated in 2011 and includes power generation, iron and steel production, and cement manufacturing sectors in seven provinces and municipalities.

Under the scheme, enterprises are assigned emissions quotas, and those producing more than their share of emissions are allowed to buy unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

According to China’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, it will have to cut carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 60-65 percent by 2030 from the 2005 level.