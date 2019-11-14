Four held over illegal tobacco haul

Home » Nation

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province detained four suspects and seized over 170 tons of illegally transported tobacco worth over 6 million yuan (US$854,896) in seven cases, local authorities said yesterday.

On November 2, police in Qiubei County in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture held a suspicious truck at a toll gate along the Guangzhou-Kunming Highway, seizing 420 bags of flue-cured tobacco weighing over 20 tons.

The police then found a warehouse suspected of illegal tobacco trade in the city of Wenshan. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Yunnan is one of the major tobacco production areas in China.

Private trading and transportation of tobacco is prohibited in China. Anyone who sells tobacco without permission shall be subject to criminal punishment in accordance with China’s law.