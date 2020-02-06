Friendship with Cambodia hailed

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Noting that the Chinese government and people are currently doing their utmost to fight the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Xi said: “A friend in need is a friend indeed as the Cambodian people stand with the Chinese people at this special moment.”

Xi said Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, had specially extended sympathy and support to China.

Moreover, the Cambodian prime minister had expressed strong support for China on many occasions and even made a special visit to China yesterday, which demonstrated unbreakable friendship and mutual trust between the two sides and showcased the essence of building a community of shared future, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government had adopted the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures in dealing with the epidemic.

“At present, the prevention and control work is achieving positive results,” he said, adding that the Chinese nation had overcome adversity throughout its development and therefore has confidence and capability to win the fight against the epidemic.

“We will continue to strengthen cooperation with other countries, including Cambodia, in an open and transparent manner to effectively deal with the epidemic and maintain global and regional public health security,” Xi stated.

Hun Sen said that when China was going through a difficult time, the Cambodian people stood firmly with the Chinese people to undergo and overcome common difficulties, and the two countries are truly “steadfast friends.”

Hun Sen noted that he decided to make a special visit to China with an aim to showcase Cambodia’s support for China in fighting the outbreak of the epidemic.

In the face of the epidemic, some countries have adopted some extreme and restrictive measures, which are not desirable. What is more terrible than the epidemic is the panic itself, he claimed.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia will continue to carry out normal cooperation and exchanges with China and is committed to working with China to build a community with a shared future.