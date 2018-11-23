Advanced Search

November 23, 2018

From Oxford to Suzhou

Source: Xinhua | November 23, 2018

The University of Oxford has launched its first overseas center for physical science and engineering research, in east China’s Jiangsu Province. The Oxford-Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research opened in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou City. A total of 12 scholars from Oxford have been chosen to lead projects at the center. The scholars will work in Suzhou for two months every year.

