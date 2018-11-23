The story appears on
Page A6
November 23, 2018
From Oxford to Suzhou
The University of Oxford has launched its first overseas center for physical science and engineering research, in east China’s Jiangsu Province. The Oxford-Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research opened in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou City. A total of 12 scholars from Oxford have been chosen to lead projects at the center. The scholars will work in Suzhou for two months every year.
