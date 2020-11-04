Gansu plans to protect Great Wall

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Gansu Province will initiate a conservation plan for the Great Wall, according to the Gansu Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage.

“The conservation plan has been worked out and preparations for a national park management system to protect the Great Wall sections in Gansu are underway,” Ma Yuping, director of the administration, said.

The Gansu section of the Great Wall is 3,654 kilometers long, ranking second in the country in length, with resources of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Great Wall ranking first in the country.

Jiayuguan Pass, located 6km southwest of Jiayuguan in Gansu, makes up the Great Wall’s western end, which stretches to the eastern end at the Shanhaiguan Pass on the shores of north China’s Bohai Bay.

Gansu has invested a total of 600 million yuan (US$89.76 million) on more than 30 Great Wall protection projects in recent years, according to the administration.

The projects involve emergency rescue and reinforcement of the Great Wall itself as well as maintenance and repair of flood control and drainage facilities around the relic sites.

The repair and protection work of Jiayuguan Pass is the largest among the projects, Ma added.

Construction on Jiayuguan Pass began in 1372 and was completed in 1540.

It was listed as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1987.