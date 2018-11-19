Gas secure for winter

The story appears on
November 19, 2018
China has abundant natural gas supplies for the coming winter and also will stabilize prices, the country’s top economic planner has assured the public. The country has unveiled measures to increase natural gas supply, expand the gas pipeline network, improve gas reserves and make pre-arrangements for peak demand, according to Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission.
