Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gas secure for winter

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 19, 2018 | Print Edition

China has abundant natural gas supplies for the coming winter and also will stabilize prices, the country’s top economic planner has assured the public. The country has unveiled measures to increase natural gas supply, expand the gas pipeline network, improve gas reserves and make pre-arrangements for peak demand, according to Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿