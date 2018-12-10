Generic drug prices

Home » Nation

Compared with 2017, the prices of 25 generic drugs dropped by an average of 52 percent thanks to a pilot procurement in 11 major Chinese cities, the procurement organizer said on Saturday.

As a major reform of the centralized procurement system, the pilot program asked the participating cities to specify the quantity of each purchase, to give the manufacturers a clearer expectation. Previously, the bidding usually only determined the price. The 11 participants of the program, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, account for about one third of the national market.