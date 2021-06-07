Girls chase hoops dream in Tibet

Home » Nation

For 17-year-old Tibetan girl Cigla, playing basketball at an elevation of more than 3,000 meters is as easy as her idol LeBron James nailing an iconic slam dunk.

Cigla is a freshman student at Nagqu No. 2 Senior High School in Lhasa, capital of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, which sits 3,650 meters above sea level. She now plays point guard for the school’s 12-member female basketball team.

“Practice makes perfect. You get used to the elevation when you love the sport and train hard enough,” said the budding star, who has been passionate about the sport since taking it up three years ago.

Though more than two years away from graduating high school, Cigla already has a clear picture of her future — entering a sports college to study basketball.

In the eyes of Cigla, who hails from a poor herder’s family in the northern Tibet’s Nagqu City, studying in Lhasa, the region’s most developed city, has made it much easier for her to realize her basketball dream.

With an average altitude of over 4,500 meters, Nagqu is among the most uninhabitable places in Tibet, known as the “roof of the world.” Low-oxygen environments and extreme weather have long compromised the health of Nagqu students, hampering the development of primary education in the area.

In a bid to ensure equal access to quality education, the Tibet regional government has established several schools in Lhasa since the early 2000s to recruit Nagqu students, including Nagqu No. 2 Senior High School.

Like Cigla, many students at the school are from impoverished farmers’ and herders’ families. In contrast, the school campus in Lhasa, with seven concrete basketball courts, a standard soccer field and a sports stadium, gives students opportunities to train their bodies and find the sport that appeals to them.