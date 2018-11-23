The story appears on
November 23, 2018
Going whole hog to prevent infection
Southwest China’s Sichuan Province has prohibited the transportation of live pigs to other parts of the country after several cases of African swine fever were reported.
Last week, two cases of African swine fever were confirmed in Gaoxian County and Xinjin County in Sichuan, one of the major pork production provinces of China.
The provincial agriculture and rural affairs department said the province has entirely banned the transport of live hogs to other parts of the country, as well as prohibited live hogs and pork products of other provinces and regions from entering Sichuan. So far, more than 50 disinfection sites have been set up in the affected areas.
The outbreak is now under control.
Relevant enterprises including fodder manufacturers have also been examined to ensure the infection won’t spread. Illegal transport or trade will be punished. The province will provide subsidies for farmers who suffer losses due to a cull of affected pigs.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.
