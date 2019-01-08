Goodwill visit to Africa is a success

Home » Nation

CHINESE Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Africa from Wednesday to Sunday, carrying on a 29-year tradition of making the continent the first destination of China’s top diplomat in the new year.

Wang said friendship between China and African countries is as “solid and unbreakable” as ever, and that cooperation continues to be robust and “expanding fast.”

Wang’s five-day trip covered Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Gambia and Senegal.

He also visited the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

“The visit honors a 29-year-old tradition of the Chinese foreign minister making Africa the destination of his first visit in the new year and reflects the strong friendship built over the past decades,” said Xu Zhicheng, an associate professor at the School of Economics, Henan University, who specializes in aid studies.

Wang said at the start of his African trip in Addis Ababa that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit in September was a great success.

The initiatives outlined at the summit serve as a blueprint for the cooperation between China and Africa.

After a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu, Wang said China will support Africa achieve economic autonomy and sustainable development.

In Dakar, Wang and leaders of Senegal vowed to boost their cooperation.

Senegal’s Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba said Senegal will expand cooperation with China, including projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

In Ouagadougou, Wang and his Burkina Faso counterpart Alpha Barry agreed that bilateral cooperation has been off to a good start since the two countries signed a joint communique on the resumption of their diplomatic ties in May.

The cooperation is growing extensively in many fields including agriculture.

In Banjul, Wang said during a meeting with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara that the two countries have restored exchanges in various fields and achieved notable results in cooperation on major infrastructure projects since the resumption of diplomatic ties more than two years ago.

During the trip, Wang highlighted the importance of adherence to the one-China policy in the cooperation between China and Africa as the political foundation for the relations.

He also said China has played a unique and constructive role in safeguarding peace and promoting security in Africa, which serves as the prerequisite for development.

Receiving Wang at the African Union headquarters, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the AU Commission, said Africa-China relations are united and friendly, strong and powerful, and mutually beneficial.

Summing up his four-country tour in Dakar, Wang said the interactions on his tour reflected the unbreakable friendship between China and Africa, the calls for upholding multilateralism, the increasing support for jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, and the reaffirmation of the one-China policy in Africa.

Wang said China has proved to be the most reliable and long-lasting partner of Africa.

China has helped build more than 10,000 kilometers of highways, more than 6,000km of railways, and hundreds of airports, ports and power stations. It has also helped build many more hospitals, schools and other essential projects, and sent more than 20,000 medical workers to Africa to treat more than 200 million local patients.

China-Africa cooperation has been a model not only for South-South cooperation but also for international cooperation with Africa, Wang said.

He said China respects the choice of the African people in terms of development paths.

Wang refuted allegations that financial problems, including national debts which African countries face, have resulted from their cooperation with China.

He said such rumors are an attempt to discredit China’s sincere support and had been refuted by many African countries.

Wang added that China sincerely upholds openness and transparency and strictly follows local laws and market rules of different countries. It has never allowed and will never tolerate any corrupt practices.

Wang said the cooperation projects, including building infrastructure and training the local labor force, follow win-win principles. They are important to enable Africa to achieve economic autonomy and sustainable development.

He added that they are a solution to the debt problems.

Xu said the best gauge of the results of such cooperation is their warm reception in Africa.

“The relationship is set to be further strengthened in the future,” Xu said.