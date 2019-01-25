Great efforts to conserve and utilize the Wall

Home » Nation

A plan to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation and utilization of the Great Wall has been released, a senior official of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage announced yesterday.

There are currently 43,000 sites of note on the Great Wall in 404 counties over 15 provincial-level regions, which have a total length of more than 21,000 kilometers.

The sites include 10,000 sections of wall, 1,700 trench/moat sections, 30,000 examples of architecture, as well as 2,200 passes and fortresses.

The plan was jointly publicized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the administration.

The government’s role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened, Liu Yuzhu, head of the administration, said at a press conference in Beijing.

“Individuals and relevant social organizations are encouraged to provide not-for-profit service for the Great Wall,” he added.

Liu said sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221-206 BC), Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Ming (1368-1644) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved.

The wall was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1987.