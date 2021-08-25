Greener grass, but climate hits Tibet

Home » Nation

Rapid climate change in China’s Qinghai-Tibet plateau could destabilize water supplies and cause more frequent disasters, even though warmer temperatures have improved conditions in the short term, scientists said after an expedition to the region.

The region, which covers much of China’s remote northwest and includes the Himalayas, has been identified as one of the country’s “ecological security barriers” and is a vital “water tower” regulating flows to eastern, central and southern Asia.

A report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the plateau was facing rising flood hazards and more frequent extreme heat and rain.

Government researchers found temperature and rainfall increases had made the region greener, more fertile and more “beautiful,” expanding lakes and rivers and improving the habitats of gazelles, antelopes and donkeys.

“But in fact, a high price will be paid for this ‘beauty,’ with significant warming and humidification exacerbating the occurrence of extreme weather and climate events,” the China Meteorological Administration said in a summary of a recent expedition’s report published yesterday.

Over the long term, warmer temperatures are likely to further destabilise weather patterns and water flows and encourage encroachment by invasive lowland species, putting native animals under stress.

Temperatures in the region have risen 0.35 degrees Celsius per decade since 1960 — twice the global average. Annual rainfall has increased 7.9 millimeters per decade, to 539.6mm over the 2016-2020 period, 12.7 percent higher than the 1961-1990 average.

The changes have led to a 20 percent increase in the size of some lakes, and parts of the Gobi Desert have also started to retreat. The number of disasters, including mudslides, avalanches and the breaking up of glaciers, has increased over the last four decades.