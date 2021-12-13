Guangxi sports tourism

Home » Nation

The Baili Liujiang Sports Tourism Demonstration Base and the Yulong River Leisure Sports Tourism Resort in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been listed as national demonstration bases for sports tourism, the local Department of Culture and Tourism said.

Relying on the Liujiang River, Liuzhou City has integrated the sports industry into the Liujiang Scenic area by introducing domestic and international sports events and made water-related sports a new name card for tourism.

Since 2008, Baili Liujiang Scenic Area has held 33 large-scale water sports events.

The Yulong River Leisure Sports Tourism Resort in Guilin has introduced projects such as aviation sports camp and a rock climbing base, and built 10 raft floating spots.