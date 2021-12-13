The story appears on
Page A8
December 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Guangxi sports tourism
The Baili Liujiang Sports Tourism Demonstration Base and the Yulong River Leisure Sports Tourism Resort in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been listed as national demonstration bases for sports tourism, the local Department of Culture and Tourism said.
Relying on the Liujiang River, Liuzhou City has integrated the sports industry into the Liujiang Scenic area by introducing domestic and international sports events and made water-related sports a new name card for tourism.
Since 2008, Baili Liujiang Scenic Area has held 33 large-scale water sports events.
The Yulong River Leisure Sports Tourism Resort in Guilin has introduced projects such as aviation sports camp and a rock climbing base, and built 10 raft floating spots.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.