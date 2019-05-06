Guidelines issued on urban-rural growth

Home » Nation

THE Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, or China’s Cabinet, yesterday announced guidelines on the promotion of integrated urban-rural development.

China has made great headway in advancing urbanization and balancing development between rural and urban areas since the 18th National Congress of the CPC. However, barriers hindering integrated urban-rural development still exist.

The guidelines are aimed at eradicating such barriers to promote rural revitalization and speeding up the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

The systems and mechanisms for promoting integrated urban-rural development should begin to take shape by 2022. The country will also gradually eliminate restrictions on urban settlement, according to the guidelines.

China aims to put in place more sound systems and mechanisms for promoting integrated urban-rural development by 2035. The urban-rural gap in development and living standards will be remarkably reduced. By the middle of the century, China will meet the goal of realizing the comprehensive integration of urban-rural areas and rural revitalization and basically realize the target of achieving shared prosperity for everyone.

To achieve these ambitious goals, China will break barriers that restrict the free flow of resources — such as capital, talents, information — between urban and rural areas, and inject new impetus to the countryside.

China will deepen household registration reforms, relax restrictions on urban settlement except for several mega-cities, promote coordinated development between cities and towns, as well as increase the population carrying capacity and attractiveness of mid- and small-sized cities.

The country will also make cities more inclusive and help migrant workers settle into city life. It will implement incentive policies to attract talent to work or start businesses in rural areas.

China will continue to deepen and improve rural land reform and allow farmers to turn their land-use rights into shares in farming enterprises or cooperatives.

It will also improve financial services in rural areas.