The story appears on
Page A6
December 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘HIV man’ detained
Police in northern Tianjin City have detained a man for spreading rumors that he had got infected with HIV and “successfully transmitted the disease to a college girl,” sources with the Ministry of Public Security said. After the 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Meng, flaunted this deed via a WeChat group chat, many Internet users re-posted the messages, causing public concern. When the police found him on December 3, Meng confessed he had made up the claim to draw public attention.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.