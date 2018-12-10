Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

‘HIV man’ detained

Source: Xinhua | 06:34 UTC+8 December 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in northern Tianjin City have detained a man for spreading rumors that he had got infected with HIV and “successfully transmitted the disease to a college girl,” sources with the Ministry of Public Security said. After the 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Meng, flaunted this deed via a WeChat group chat, many Internet users re-posted the messages, causing public concern. When the police found him on December 3, Meng confessed he had made up the claim to draw public attention.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿