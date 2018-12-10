‘HIV man’ detained

Home » Nation

Police in northern Tianjin City have detained a man for spreading rumors that he had got infected with HIV and “successfully transmitted the disease to a college girl,” sources with the Ministry of Public Security said. After the 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Meng, flaunted this deed via a WeChat group chat, many Internet users re-posted the messages, causing public concern. When the police found him on December 3, Meng confessed he had made up the claim to draw public attention.