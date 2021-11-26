HK Customs seize huge cache of cocaine, meth

Home » Nation

Hong Kong Customs has seized about 145 kilograms of suspected cocaine and about 20kg of suspected methamphetamine with a total estimated market value of about 164 million Hong Kong dollars (US$21 million) at a local airport recently.

Through risk assessment, customs officers last Thursday inspected an air cargo consignment at Hong Kong International Airport, declared as carrying electric transformers, arriving from Guatemala en route to Australia via Hong Kong.

The batch of suspected cocaine, with an estimated market value of about HK$147.5 million, was found concealed inside the false compartment of a large electric transformer, according to a press release of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government yesterday.

After follow-up investigation, customs officers on the same day arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old man in connection with the case at the airport and in Kwai Chung, respectively.

On last Friday, customs officers inspected an air cargo consignment, declared as carrying circuit testers, arriving from Mexico en route to Australia via Hong Kong.

The batch of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of about HK$16.5 million, was found concealed inside the false compartment of a metal device.

After follow-up investigation, customs officers arrested a 51-year-old man in Tsuen Wan on Monday.

Investigations of the above-mentioned two cases are still ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offense in Hong Kong.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars and life imprisonment.