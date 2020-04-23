HK announces cabinet reshuffle

Home » Nation

HONG Kong yesterday appointed five new officials in a Cabinet reshuffle, aiming at reviving the financial hub’s economy.

The reshuffle, approved by the central Chinese government and announced by China’s State Council, came on recommendations by Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam.

Based on the new appointments, Director of Immigration Eric Tsang will replace Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip. Nip takes over as secretary for the civil service from Joshua Law.

James Lau, the secretary for financial services and the treasury, will be replaced by Christopher Hui, the executive director of the financial services development council. Nicholas Yang, secretary for innovation and technology, will by replaced by the current electrical and mechanical services director, Alfred Sit.

The undersecretary for labor and welfare, Caspar Tsui, will now be secretary for home affairs, replacing Lau Kong-wah.

Carrie Lam along with the newly appointed Cabinet ministers met the press yesterday, vowing to lead Hong Kong out of recession as the city has been hit hard by the COVID-19.

Secretaries who join the government must implement the “one country, two systems” principle, and they need to be committed to serving the interests of the special administrative region and meet the challenges ahead, the chief executive said.

“I have started to map out the strategies for rebooting Hong Kong after the pandemic,” Lam said. “A major goal of this reshuffle is to help Hong Kong to get out of this difficult situation as soon as possible.”

Hong Kong government has handed out cash to adult residents to boost spending and ease the financial burden, but it still needs to be “more aggressive” to lead Hong Kong out of recession.