HK bovines getting some love

The Chinese Year of the Ox begins on Friday, and in the shadow of Hong Kong’s futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.

Cattle and water buffalo embody hard work and serenity in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and were used on Hong Kong farms for centuries to plough rice fields, pull carts and provide milk and meat. But as farms began to shut down in the the 1970s, many animals were abandoned and their descendants became the wild cattle and buffalos now commonly seen in rural Hong Kong.

Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within Hong Kong. Starting mid-morning they distribute grass and hay bought with donated funds to different herds around the island.

“The animals are a very important part of our culture, of our city planning, especially rural planning,” Ho said. The animals provide an opportunity to explore “what that means to Hong Kong people about the nature, the remaining nature value in Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong’s Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department estimates there are approximately 1,100 brown cattle and 120 water buffalo across Lantau Island and rural parts of the New Territories near the mainland.

The Lantau Buffalo Association hopes to preserve the animals and their habitat, reduce friction with growing human communities and lobby for long-term environmental preservation policies.

While Hong Kong is best known for its neon-lit, densely-packed urban environment, more than three-quarters of the southern Chinese territory of 7.5 million people remains green hills and forests.

Over her 14 years, Ho, a Lantau resident herself, has come to know them well.

Water buffalo are “very shy, they spend most of the time in the wetland. Cattle, on the other hand, are very sociable, especially if you have food.”