HK cop talks of living with stress on job

Home » Nation

WITH a burly figure and bald head, it is not easy for Lau Chak-kei to blend in with a crowd.

“When I’m off duty and go out now, my wife would ask me to wear a hat and sunglasses. That’s her way to protect me,” the veteran Hong Kong police officer beamed at his own words. “But I don’t think the disguise works.”

For over 20 years in the past, protecting others in danger has been Lau’s unwavering faith. Therefore, when the news came on the night of July 30 that a man was beaten unconscious by a mob because of his political views, Lau and his team immediately rushed to the site, knowing that they themselves would become the target amid the intensity of anti-police sentiment.

What happened in the next hour was overwhelming even for a veteran law enforcement officer like Lau. “There were over 1,000 protesters outside the police station, and when they saw us coming, they surrounded us and attacked us with bricks and sticks,” Lau recalled.

Besieged by the mob and separated from the rest of the team, Lau and another colleague were shoved around and lost their balance. Then, someone took off Lau’s helmet by force.

In the following seconds, pouring fists landed on his head, and Lau started to feel dizzy.

Stuck in the chaos, Lau could feel some hands attempting to grab his shotgun loaded with beanbag rounds.

“The moment I realized that those people were trying to take away the gun, all the dizziness disappeared,” said Lau.

After securing his shotgun with the left, Lau pointed it at the mobs for warning. He did not fire a single shot that night.

However, that moment was captured by waiting cameras. Without providing the context, some media and protesters immediately portrayed Lau as the poster child for police brutality in the months-long unrest.

Within an hour, personal data of Lau and his family were disclosed online and he was bombarded with hundreds of threatening phone calls, among which some threatened to “kill the whole family” of his.

At online forums such as LIHKG, radical protesters spread rumors and distorted information about police, or simply vent their unrestrained anger. Lau is still a regular target.

After an off-duty Hong Kong police officer was stabbed by a trio of masked men in late August, Lau and his family had to take the threats seriously.

“I felt nauseated at the ambush against that police officer and my wife broke down in tears,” Lau said. “How can you hurt someone who are strangers to you simply because they are policemen.”

As the unrest in Hong Kong entered the third month, prolonged and escalating violence by radical protesters has taken a heavy toll on Hong Kong’s law enforcement. According to the Hong Kong Police Force, at least 200 personnel have been attacked and injured during the continued unrest.

Amid the rising tensions between rioters and the police force, well-known for its discipline and professional performance to maintain social order, families of the police have also become a target of the black-clad men.