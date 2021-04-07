Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 7, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

HK defends electoral reforms

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 7, 2021 | Print Edition

Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Civil Service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said yesterday that the improvement of the HKSAR’s electoral system and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR must be interpreted together.

Nip said on social media platforms that both are important measures taken at the national and constitutional levels, which are related to whether the “one country, two systems” can be fully implemented.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿