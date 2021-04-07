The story appears on
April 7, 2021
HK defends electoral reforms
Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Civil Service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said yesterday that the improvement of the HKSAR’s electoral system and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR must be interpreted together.
Nip said on social media platforms that both are important measures taken at the national and constitutional levels, which are related to whether the “one country, two systems” can be fully implemented.
