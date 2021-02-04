HK flower farms change sales tactics

Home » Nation

The Lunar New Year holiday is usually a busy period for flower farms in Hong Kong, which gear up to sell plum blossoms, orchids and daffodils at markets. But the pandemic and restrictions on markets this year have taken a toll on many farms, who worry that they may be left with an oversupply of flowers.

Traditionally, Lunar New Year fairs — known as “flower markets” in Cantonese — are held before the holidays, with thousands of florists and festive goods vendors hawking their wares to the public. This year, the Hong Kong government will implement restrictions on such markets, which can only run at half-capacity and shortened business hours.

The policy has prompted concerns from farm owners like Yeung Siu-lung, who runs one of Hong Kong’s largest orchid farms. To prepare for the season, he had grown over 30,000 pots of orchids in 10 greenhouses in Hong Kong’s New Territories.

Yeung, who had planned 16 stalls in flower markets, is now planning alternative arrangements to sell his orchids, including online or encouraging buyers to visit the farms.

Lunar New Year is traditionally a boost for some businesses in Hong Kong, especially retail. There is usually a big seasonal sale of festive items such as holiday snacks, gifts and household decorations, which often include flowers.

Flower farms typically make about half their profits from the Lunar New Year alone.

Pinky Chan is one of Yeung’s customers who drove an hour to his farm to buy orchids. Chan thought it was still important to create a festive atmosphere amid difficult times.

“We Chinese people feel happier if our homes are filled with red and green during the Lunar New Year,” Chan said. “Because of the pandemic, we are all not very happy, we are not able to meet with our families. So I hope buying a pot of flowers for my parents can make them feel a bit happier.”