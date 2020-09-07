The story appears on
Page A8
September 7, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK police arrest man for sedition
Hong Kong police arrested a 47-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of posting seditious texts.
The man held 29 street lectures nominally on epidemic prevention from the end of June to August in multiple districts of Hong Kong, which were actually aimed to incite public hatred, contempt and dissatisfaction with the government, said Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the police’s national security department.
Police also reported the arrest of a 25-year-old female civil servant on suspicion of plotting online to attack and kill police officers.
Her employer, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, said the office had suspended her from duties.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.