September 7, 2020

HK police arrest man for sedition

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 7, 2020 | Print Edition

Hong Kong police arrested a 47-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of posting seditious texts.

The man held 29 street lectures nominally on epidemic prevention from the end of June to August in multiple districts of Hong Kong, which were actually aimed to incite public hatred, contempt and dissatisfaction with the government, said Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the police’s national security department.

Police also reported the arrest of a 25-year-old female civil servant on suspicion of plotting online to attack and kill police officers.

Her employer, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, said the office had suspended her from duties.

