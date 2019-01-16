HK scientists claim an antiviral broad-spectrum breakthrough

Home » Nation

Hong Kong scientists have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against infectious diseases — it is a chemical that could slow the spread of deadly viral illnesses.

A team from the University of Hong Kong described the newly discovered chemical as “highly potent in interrupting the life cycle of diverse viruses” in a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

The scientists said it could one day be used as a broad-spectrum antiviral for a host of infectious diseases, and even for viruses that have yet to emerge, if it passes clinical trials.

The spread in recent decades of sometimes deadly bird flu strains, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome have underscored the need for new drugs that can work more quickly than vaccines.

Broad-spectrum antivirals are seen as the holy grail because they can be used against multiple pathogens.

In contrast, vaccines usually only protect against one strain, and by the time they are produced the virus may have mutated.

The HKU team tested their chemical “AM580” on mice in a two-year study and found it stopped the replication of a host of flu strains — including H1N1, H5N1 and H7N9 — as well as the viruses that cause SARS and MERS.

It also stopped the replication of the mosquito-borne Zika virus and Enterovirus 71 which causes hand, foot and mouth disease.

The study is part of a growing body of research by virologists to find drugs that avoid targeting a virus directly — something which could lead to resistance.

Instead they look for compounds that interrupt the way viruses use crucial fatty acids, known as lipids, within a host’s cells to replicate.

“This study is science in progress — an early step in an exciting new direction,” said Benjamin Neuman, an expert on viruses at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

The next step is to test the drug on a wider variety of animals, including pigs and primates, before pushing to clinical trials, a process microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, who led the team, said could take up to eight years. A derivative of AM580 is already being used in Japan to treat cancer.

But Neuman warns there are drawbacks. Like many cancer treatments, antivirals such as AM580 damage a person’s cells to starve a virus.

“Unless the treatment is targeted very carefully, the potential for side effects would be very worrying,” he said.