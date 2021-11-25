The story appears on
HK summit looks at global health care
The Asia Summit on Global Health opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center yesterday with the theme of “Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”
Co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the ASGH gathered more than 70 business leaders and medical experts both online and in-person to share ideas on the latest technological developments and investment opportunities in the health care sector.
Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, said at the opening session that this summit provides a timely and invaluable forum for government officials, scientists, corporate leaders and investors to exchange views on developments and trends in global public health, healthcare innovation and many others.
“Hong Kong is willing and ready to play a pivotal role in promoting better understanding of global health issues, in pursuing research excellence and medical innovation to tackle some growing health issues, and in matching businesses with trade and investment opportunities in the Asian region,” the chief executive told the conference.
Dr. Peter K. N. Lam, chairman of the HKTDC, said in his opening remarks that since early 2020, the world has been fighting not only one of the biggest health crises in history, but also economic and social challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Lam noted that Hong Kong has three key advantages: its status as an international financial hub, the world’s best universities devoted to research and development, and its importance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
These mean it has been recognized around the world as the ideal platform for research and business development in the global healthcare industry.
He said that the summit aims to provide a one-stop international platform for exchange and collaboration among the healthcare, investment, business and technology sectors.
In her video speech, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, said people can learn many things from the pandemic.
