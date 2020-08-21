HK suspends pact with US

Home » Nation

HONG Kong will suspend an agreement on mutual legal assistance with the United States, China’s foreign ministry said yesterday, in response to Washington ending some agreements with Hong Kong.

The US State Department notified Hong Kong on Wednesday that Washington had suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with the city after a national security law took effect in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs. China urges the US to immediately correct its mistakes,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday as he announced the suspension of the agreement on legal assistance.

The agreement, signed in 1997 before Britain returned Hong Kong to China, specified that the United States and Hong Kong governments would help each other in criminal matters such as transferring people in custody or searching and confiscating proceeds of crime.

Since July 1997, Hong Kong has surrendered 69 fugitives to the US, with the US extraditing 23 people to Hong Kong.

The US State Department said earlier the three agreements the United States ended covered “the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.”

A Hong Kong government spokesperson said abandoning the deals created further “troubles in the China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn,” and “should be condemned by the international community.” He said the decision reflects a “disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism.”