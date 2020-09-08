HK to ban imports of chickens from Russia

Home » Nation

The food safety authority of China’s Hong Kong decided yesterday to suspend the import of poultry products from Tyumenskaya Oblast in Russia due to bird flu outbreaks there.

The Center for Food Safety of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that in view of notifications from the World Organization for Animal Health about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza in Tyumenskaya Oblast in Russia, the CFS has suspended imports of poultry meat and products, including eggs, from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that China’s Hong Kong has established a protocol with Russia for the import of poultry meat but not for poultry eggs. According to the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government, Hong Kong imported about 140 tons of frozen poultry meat from Russia in the first six months of this year.

“The CFS has contacted the Russian authorities and will closely monitor information issued by the OIE on the outbreaks,” the spokesman said.