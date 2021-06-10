The story appears on
Page A3
June 10, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK to put mainland’s e-yuan on trial
HONG Kong will test connecting Chinese mainland’s digital yuan with its local payments network, officials of the special administrative region said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China’s digital currency in the financial hub.
China’s e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency projects among major economies. Mainland officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also underway.
Countries around the world are looking at developing CBDCs to modernize their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies and speed up domestic and international payments.
The trial will explore how Hong Kong residents can top up an e-CNY digital wallet using the city’s faster payment system, currently used to make domestic payments via mobile phones. “This will help Hong Kong residents to use e-CNY when they cross the border,” said Nelson Chow, chief fintech officer of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
An earlier small-scale trial explored using e-CNY digital wallets in Hong Kong.
The HKMA also said it would issue a paper exploring the feasibility of issuing a retail-focused CBDC, an e-HKD, within 12 months. The paper will consider potential use cases, as well as data privacy, and anti-money laundering standards among others.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.