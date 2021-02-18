Home » Nation

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and eight other anti-China Hong Kong disruptors appeared in court on Tuesday for their involvement in an illegal assembly in Hong Kong. The defendants, also including Martin Lee Chu-ming, Albert Ho Chun-yan, Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, were charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly in August 2019. The proceedings are expected to last for 10 days in West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

Au pleaded guilty. Leung acknowledged participating in an illegal assembly. He and the other six accused pleaded not guilty.