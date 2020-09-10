The story appears on
September 10, 2020
HK violence arrests
A TOTAL of 10,016 people were arrested from June 9, 2019, to September 6, 2020, in relation to last year’s chaos and violent incidents, the Hong Kong Police Force said yesterday.
Among the arrested, 2,210 have been charged with crimes, including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others. The police said that 462 out of the 550 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.
