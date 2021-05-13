The story appears on
Page A7
May 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hainan teams hit own goals in bid to lose
Two Chinese football teams purposely scored own goals to try to lose a farcical match in what has been described as “an unbelievable” scene and “a smear” on the game.
Widely shared footage of the game between the over-35 sides showed them strolling about and kicking the ball into their own nets unchallenged with the match locked at 2-2 toward the end.
The teams, on the southern island province of Hainan, were desperate to lose to avoid facing a stronger opponent in the elimination round of the competition.
Hainan’s football association called it “an unbelievable scene” and urged organizers to ban both teams for life.
“We condemn this kind of unethical behavior, which is a smear on amateur football in Hainan,” the association said in a statement.
“Chinese football, how low can you go?” wrote a sports blogger on Weibo who has five million followers.
“It’s indecent.”
Chinese media and the local football association did not say which team eventually succeeded in losing the game.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.