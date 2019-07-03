Advanced Search

July 3, 2019

Hainan to ban gas cars

July 3, 2019

China’s southernmost island province of Hainan said yesterday that it would phase out sales of traditional gas-powered vehicles by 2030. Governor Shen Xiaoming made the announcement at the ongoing 2019 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in the coastal town of Boao. The province will promote the use of NEVs and has set specific targets. Starting this year, all vehicles added or replaced in the public service sector, including government cars and buses, will use clean energy. By 2030, gas cars will not be sold in the province.

