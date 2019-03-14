Hainan to only buy green cars from this year

Home » Nation

China’s southernmost island province of Hainan requires all new vehicles for official business to use clean energy from 2019.

The provincial government offices administration said yesterday that all government vehicles in Hainan, except for cars providing special services, are scheduled to use clean energy by 2028.

The administration said 10 percent of official cars in the province would use clean energy by 2020. The proportion will reach 70 percent by 2025.

Qiu Yu, deputy director of the administration, said Hainan had carried out more stringent policies to promote the use of clean energy in government vehicles, which included all-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The local finance department has budgeted for clean-energy government vehicles purchase and relevant facilities. The government offices administration will be in charge of the construction and installation of charging facilities in government agencies’ parking areas.

Hainan has previously announced the ban of oil-fueled automobile sales throughout the province by 2030.

The province had 37,100 clean-energy vehicles by the end of 2018, accounting for about 2.9 percent of the province’s total.