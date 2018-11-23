Han tombs uncovered

Home » Nation

Two tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220) have been found in Pucheng County in southeast China’s Fujian Province. An archeological team from Xiamen University and experts from Pucheng County museum began an excavation of Longtoushan ruins in Pucheng County in late August. Two tombs from the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 25) were discovered, with many pottery pieces and iron and copper tools unearthed.