Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 23, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Han tombs uncovered

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Two tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220) have been found in Pucheng County in southeast China’s Fujian Province. An archeological team from Xiamen University and experts from Pucheng County museum began an excavation of Longtoushan ruins in Pucheng County in late August. Two tombs from the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 25) were discovered, with many pottery pieces and iron and copper tools unearthed.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿