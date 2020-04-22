Happiness index to aid tourists

Home » Nation

The China Tourist Attractions Association and a research institution under the OCT Group, one of China’s leading theme park developers and operators, jointly released a happiness index for tourist attractions on Monday.

The Palace Museum in Beijing ranked first among the top 100 happiest tourist attractions in 2019, followed by the Shanghai Disney Resort and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

The index was compiled based on online comments of tourists who had visited the 1,181 tourist attractions covered, with their abstract emotions, feelings and experiences transformed into visualized and measurable data, according to the OCT institution.

The top 20 attractions with the highest happiness indices in several sub-categories, including natural and cultural landscapes, museums, rural and idyllic sceneries as well as modern entertainment, were also released.

The index aims to help tourism operators better track consumer preferences and adjust their business strategies. It also helps tourists choose where to go.