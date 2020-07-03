Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

July 3, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Head of security body

Source: Xinhua | 00:28 UTC+8 July 3, 2020 | Print Edition

THE State Council yesterday appointed Chan Kwok-ki as secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

In accordance with stipulations of the national security law, Chan was appointed upon nomination by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿