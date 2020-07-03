The story appears on
Page A3
July 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Head of security body
THE State Council yesterday appointed Chan Kwok-ki as secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
In accordance with stipulations of the national security law, Chan was appointed upon nomination by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
