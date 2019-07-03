Heatwave will hit hard

Home » Nation

A heatwave will hit China in the next 10 days, with temperatures in some areas expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius, weather officials said yesterday. Parts of the north and the Huanghuai region will see hot weather lasting four to seven days, three days more than the record during the same period in past years. Temperatures in most parts of China will rise further in July. Some areas will experience hot and humid “sauna days,” affecting daily activities, health and water and electricity supplies.