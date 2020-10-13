Helping entrepreneurs

Home » Nation

China will hold this year’s national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Thursday to 21, the National Development and Reform Commission said yesterday.

The annual event will involve activities across the country under the theme “Innovation leads entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship drives employment.”

Over 160 projects will be exhibited online to showcase the achievements of innovation and entrepreneurship in China. The event aims to help build a climate for, and unleash the driving forces of, innovation, entrepreneurship and creation, the commission said.

The mass entrepreneurship and innovation policy, introduced in 2014, has been a driver of economic growth and the transition between traditional and new growth engines. It has also contributed to the creation of new jobs and the increase in incomes.