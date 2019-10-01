High praise for women volleyballers

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping greeted the Chinese women’s volleyball team at the Great Hall of the People yesterday afternoon after they returned home from a resounding triumph at the World Cup in Japan.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team successfully defended its World Cup crown with a perfect record of 11 wins. It is China’s 10th title in world major volleyball events including the World Cup, the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

Xi first extended warm congratulations to the volleyball players and coaches, saying that they have won a great honor for the country and the Chinese people.

The triumph of the Chinese team at the World Cup has ignited the patriotic enthusiasm of the Chinese people and enhanced national confidence and pride, he said.

Xi stressed that the women’s volleyballers didn’t fear any opponents and fought hard with both style and skills.

“With the championship already secured with one match remaining, you didn’t slack off in the last game and went all out for every ball, which is a good interpretation of the Olympic spirit and Chinese sportsmanship,” he said.

Xi, who is an avid sports fan, recalled that 38 years ago, when the Chinese women’s volleyball team won the World Cup for the first time, the whole nation was overwhelmed with emotion and hundreds of millions of people cried tears of joy.

“The people love the Chinese women’s volleyball team, not only because you have won the championship, but also because you have displayed the spirit of putting the motherland first, through unity, cooperation, tenacity and never giving up,” he said.

“The ever-evolving spirit of the Chinese women’s team represents a new era, and embodies the strongest will of the Chinese nation to rejuvenate itself.”

Xi called on all sportspeople to carry forward the spirit of striving to achieve the goal of China becoming a world sports power. “I hope the Chinese women’s volleyball team will continue to work hard and I look forward to your excellent results at the Tokyo Olympic Games.”