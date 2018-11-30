Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 30, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

High-tech zones joined

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 November 30, 2018 | Print Edition

The Urumqi, Changji and Shihezi high-tech zones have been combined and elevated into a national innovation demonstration zone. The three adjacent cities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will enjoy a series of favorable policies to further streamline administration, nurture innovation industry clusters, stimulate the vitality of innovative entities and create an innovation hub along the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿