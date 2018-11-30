The story appears on
High-tech zones joined
The Urumqi, Changji and Shihezi high-tech zones have been combined and elevated into a national innovation demonstration zone. The three adjacent cities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will enjoy a series of favorable policies to further streamline administration, nurture innovation industry clusters, stimulate the vitality of innovative entities and create an innovation hub along the Silk Road Economic Belt.
