Historic ‘pearl’ villages to be protected

China has placed 6,819 villages under state-level protection, according to sources with an on-going UNESCO conference being held in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This forms the world’s largest heritage protection group of agricultural civilizations.

Officials of the Chinese Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development at the Conference on the Future of Historic Villages and Towns said China began to implement the traditional village protection project in 2012 through five national surveys.

There are 533,000 administrative villages and 2.45 million natural villages in China, of which the listed traditional villages are the “pearls.” They have inherited Chinese wisdom in production and life, culture and art.

The UNESCO conference is being held in the city of Meishan with discussions on the future of historic towns and villages.

More than 180 people including ministry officials and mayors from participating countries, guests from international organizations, the World Bank, private institutions and universities are attending.

Chinese officials vowed to improve public infrastructure as well as enforce the heritage protection requirements of the historic villages.