May 1, 2020
Holiday trips at 117m
OVER 117 million domestic trips are estimated to be made by Chinese passengers during the five-day May Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Short inter-provincial journeys by private vehicles will be the most common, Wu Chungeng, an official with the ministry, said yesterday.
Daily railway passenger trips are expected to reach 5 million, about one-third of the level seen during same period last year. The number of daily road trips is expected to be 17.98 million.
An estimated 450,000 daily waterway passenger trips are expected to be made, about 50 percent of the number from 2019. Daily air passenger numbers are estimated to hit 580,000, about 33.2 percent of last year.
